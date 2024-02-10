Aldis Hodge Talks Improvising in Marmalade With Joe Keery

Marmalade is officially playing in theaters and is available On Demand. The new film sees Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six), and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) leading a Bonnie & Clyde-esque story from first-time director, Keir O'Donnell. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Hodge about the film, and he spoke about working with Keery and improvising with the Stranger Things star.

"I mean, honestly, the scenes that you probably won't catch, the different improv moments, different takes when we were building out these scenes take after take and just having more and more fun with it. And then, I mean, when I see the film I'm like, 'Okay, yeah, Keir wrapped up the best of it in these shots.'" Hodge explained. "But that's where the fun really kind of sprouted that you don't get to see all of because we were just shooting everything. We were shooting at everything, and Keir allowed us to just have the freedom to do so. So that to me was awesome."

You can watch our interview with Aldis Hodge at the top of the page.

What Is Marmalade About?

Written and directed by Keir O'Donnell, Marmalade was produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Jason Shapiro. You can read the official description of Marmalade below:

"MARMALADE is an edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale. Recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their 'Bonnie and Clyde' style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they've always dreamed of."

How Will Stranger Things End?

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production, and fans of the Netflix series are eager to find out how the series will end.

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour (Jim Hopper) told ComicBook.com last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Marmalade is now playing in theaters and is available On Demand. Stay tuned for more updates about Stranger Things.