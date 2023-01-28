Stranger Things 5 Starts Filming Sooner Than You Think

Nefflix released the fourth season of Stranger Things last Summer, and it was some of the best television that the streaming service has ever produced. Matt and Ross Duffer produced multiple movie-length episodes of the series and finally introduced us to the franchise's big bad. During the season we find out that the first kid that was apart of the same experiment that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) her abilities was the person that was responsible for everything that happened in the series all along. Dustin and the gang took to calling the antagonist Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers) and after a big battle with Eleven he gets sent to The Upside Down. Stranger Things fifth and final season will see everyone take on Vecna, who has somehow opened a bridge that brings The Upside Down into the real world. The Stranger Things writers room started working on the fifth season during the summer and it seemed as if filming wouldn't happen anytime soon. But, according to one of the stars of the series, filming will commence this spring. Noah Schnapp revealed that Stranger Things 5 will begin filming this May during a recent Instagram live session.

The Stranger Things co-creators recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

