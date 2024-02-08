Aldis Hodge Reveals What Drew Him to Marmalade

Marmalade is heading to theaters and On Demand this weekend, and it stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six), and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam). The dramedy/romance/thriller follows in the footsteps of crime couple films such as Bonnie and Clyde and True Romance, and marks the directorial debut of actor Keir O'Donnell (Fargo, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). The movie has some fun twists and turns, and features Hodge doing dome fun character work. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Hodge about the film, and we asked what drew him to the project.

"That was the main draw," Hodge said when we brought up his character work in the film. "Yeah, when I read the script, I realized when I was surprised at the sort of the bait and switch of it. Midway through the script, I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's it, I'm hooked in.' You know what I mean? It's just one of those fun caper films that we haven't seen in a while, and for me, offered a great opportunity just to have fun, like you said."

Hodge continued, "The duality of the situation and the characters. You know what I mean? But it's just fun and that's the kind of the thing, I want to go back to the theater and have some fun."

You can watch our interview with Aldis Hodge at the top of the page.

What Is Marmalade About?

Written and directed by Keir O'Donnell, Marmalade was produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Jason Shapiro. You can read the official description of Marmalade below:

"MARMALADE is an edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale. Recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their 'Bonnie and Clyde' style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they've always dreamed of."

Will Aldis Hodge Play Hawkman Again?

Hodge made his live-action DC debut in Black Adam back in 2022, but after James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, it was revealed that the franchise was being rebooted. Gunn has said some actors from the DECU will return to play their characters, but Hodge isn't sure that includes Hawkman or the rest of the JSA.

"I don't know if that's in the cards for me," Hodge admitted when speaking with ComicBook.com. "I mean, look, if it is, obviously I love the character. I would love to continue the character. Definitely had plans to continue the character before some changes were made. But yeah, I couldn't tell you. You're going to have to ask James."

Marmalade hits theaters and On Demand on February 9th.