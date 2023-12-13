Alex Garland's Civil War Trailer Released

The first look at Alex Garland's next highly-anticipated film has officially arrived. Today, A24 released the first teaser trailer for Civil War, a new film written and directed by the prolific genre director. Garland, whose work includes Annihilation and Ex Machina, has been attached to the project since early 2022. The main cast of Civil War includes Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonica T. Gibbs, and Jess Matney.

Although plot details surrounding Civil War have remained slim, Garland has teased to The Daily Telegraph that the film is "set at an indeterminate point in the future – just far enough ahead for me to add a conceit – and serves as a sci-fi allegory for our currently polarized predicament."

Will Alex Garland Return to Television?

In 2020, Garland made the jump to the small screen with Devs, a limited series that debuted exclusively on FX on Hulu. While speaking to ComicBook.com that same year, he teased plans for another eight-episode television series.

"I guess really what it is, is it's more explicitly political," Garland explained to ComicBook.com that same year. "There's politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah."

What Are A24's Upcoming Movies?

In addition to Civil War, A24 has a number of new and upcoming projects on their slate, including the Poor Things, Dream Scenario, Sophia Coppola's Priscilla, and the Showtime series The Curse. The studio also has two projects that have been able to keep filming amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, after receiving interim agreements from the union. These include Mother Mary, the upcoming film starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and directed by The Green Knight's David Lowery, as well as the Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega-led Death of a Unicorn. Other projects that the studio has in development include Olivia Wilde's A Visit From the Goon Squad, Steve McQueen's Occupied City, Andrea Arnold's Bird, and the upcoming X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine. The studio also made headlines earlier this year for news that it might be pivoting towards more blockbuster-oriented fare, in order to help boost its over profile.

"Everyone in the independent film space is aware that A24 needs to pivot to more commercial films alongside its arthouse slate," a distribution executive says in the report. "With a $2.5 billion valuation, it's pretty obvious that they need to expand into more commercial films."

What do you think of the first trailer for Alex Garland's Civil War? Are you excited to see the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Civil War is set to be released exclusively in theaters in the spring of 2024.