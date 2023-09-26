The Curse New Look Teases Trailer Release

Showtime just revealed a new look at The Curse with a teaser ahead of the trailer release. The strange A24 series teams Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as they try to complete some home improvement projects under less than desirable circumstances. Basically, the duo is a newlywed couple trying to get their HGTV-lite show off the ground. But, an alleged curse plagues this house and they're going to learn just how troubled a production can be. Fans who heard about this series were ecstatic to see what Fielder's brand of comedy could do with Emma Stone's acting chops. The results are just as interesting as you would expect. Check out the teaser for yourself.

Showtime has a cryptic synopsis for the series: "THE CURSE is a genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar® winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie."

"Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy® nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. Produced by A24, THE CURSE is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer."

Showtime Ecstatic About The Curse

When The Curse was revealed, Showtime was very excited to be bringing Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder aboard for this project. Amy Israel, Executive Vice President for Scripted Programming at Showtime expressed some of this buzz in a press release. A24 is at the top of the game right now when it comes to different genres and fresh-feeling series. So, having The Curse try to straddle these different genres with a possible sinister tinge should really excite a lot of viewers once it premieres on the network. Here's what the executive had to say.

"The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder," said Israel. "Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. SHOWTIME continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows."

Nathan Fielder's Work With John Wilson

(Photo: HBO)

Nathan Fielder played a big role in getting How To With John Wilson to the airwaves. The HBO show ran for 3 seasons and was cancelled shortly before the third salvo of episodes. While that is definitely a bummer, Wilson and the creative team found some things to be thankful for in the face of some bad news. Season 3 was free to be basically anything it wanted without the creeping fear of a cancellation. Fielder oversaw a lot of that transition as executive producer. Check out how the star approached that show's end right here down below.

"As we started work on Season 3, I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren't available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff," Wilson said in a statement. "So if you're a fan of the show – thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there's a crazy trip you're about to take."

Will you be checking out The Curse? Let us know in the comments!