HBO and Max Sign Multiyear Streaming Agreement With A24

HBO and Max have signed a deal to bring A24 new releases to their streaming platforms. Deadline reports that the indie film darling will see all of its movie head to HBO and Max after their agreement with Showtime expiring. That means hotly anticipated releases like Priscila and The Iron Claw will make their streaming debuts on Warner Bros. Discovery's platforms. As an added bonus, Max, HBO and Cinemax subscribers will be able to enjoy the entire A24 catalogue. That's over 100 movies getting added to these services. For a lot of viewers out there, seeing Priscilla and The Iron Claw are going to be the biggest draws in the first weeks on the service. Here's what the company had to say.

"Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition," Royce Battleman, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote in a statement. "The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience."

Priscilla One Of The First Max Streaming Inclusions

(Photo: A24)

Sofia Coppola brings the love story between Elvis and Priscilla Presley to life in her A24 film. Priscila just hit theaters last month and that release will be faster than The Iron Claw. While Elvis has been a hot topic over the last few year. While Baz Luhrman's biopic focused on The King of Rock and Roll. However, that portrayal really zeroed in on the star rather than those associated with his life. Priscilla absolutely has her own story to tell and its every bit as fascinating as her husband.

A24 says: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

The Von Erich's Loom Large In The Iron Claw

(Photo: A24)

The family is pleased with Zac Efron and the work the entire cast has put in. TMZ actually spoke to Kevin Von Erich before the movie's release. "It's going to be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time (to cover), so they've got a lot of work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of the guy (Efron), he looked great. Man, I don't think I ever looked that good. I think they're going to do great. I talked to the director (Sean Durkin), (he) seemed like a really nice guy."

Here's what the Iron Claw is about: "The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

