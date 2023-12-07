Alex Garland's Civil War Poster Released, Trailer Announced

Alex Garland's Civil War got a brand new poster and a tease for a trailer this week. A24 is teaming up with the Men director for a mysterious new movie featuring Kirsten Dunst. Not a lot is known about the plot of Civil War. The poster's imagery of the Statue of Liberty barricaded with soldiers at the ready could mean any number of things. Could this be an alternate history? Or will it be set in the "present" but through a looking glass? It's entirely too soon to tell. With Garland being the man behind the scripts for Ex Machina, Devs, and Annihilation, there's way too many directions that Civil War could go at this point. Check out the image for yourself down below.

With all of those projects just named, betting on some kind of massive twist to the current political moment seems like a safe bet. All of those movies have their own things to say about the world we live in. One would suspect that all the secrecy around Civil War up until this point would be hiding a similar reveal. Most of those projects have aged very well as concerns like AI, technology's impact on humanity, morality and other themes have only loomed larger in the coming years. Still, next week will see a full reveal of whatever's going on in this case.

Trailer for Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR drops next week. pic.twitter.com/laaQ33W2ZB — A24 (@A24) December 7, 2023

How Good Was Alex Garland and A24's Men?

Garland's last A24 picture, Men, proved to be a dialogue-starter for a lot of film fans. While it feels like science fiction, there was so much horror in the project as well. ComicBook.com's review made note of this dynamic in Men. Check out what our resident horror expert had to say about the A24 movie down below.

"Over the past decade, filmmaker Alex Garland has established himself as one of the most ambitious and inventive storytellers in the world of sci-fi cinema, thanks to projects like Dredd, Ex Machina, and Annihilation. Each film explores a different corner of the genre, which allows them to all feel uniquely compelling in their respective realms," our review reads. "Garland has once again attempted to explore a new corner of the genre with his latest film Men, which pivots away from sci-fi and more towards abject horror, while still denying the audience the opportunity to define it within categorized constraints. Both its terrors of a home invasion and its allegories for gendered trauma work independently of one another, yet the blend of these themes results in an experience that feels like two distinct and unrelated films as opposed to one fulfilling experience."

Garland Already Thinking About Another TV Project

A24 has been doing a lot with Alex Garland lately. Civil War is just the latest project showing off the partnership. However, the director has talked about wanting to make another TV project here soon. He told ComicBook.com that he would love to make a TV series like Devs, possibly with the same cast, that tackles themes of "civil unrest."

"I guess really what it is, is it's more explicitly political," Garland told us before about this second series idea. "There's politics, actually, in Dredd and 28 Days Later, and certainly in Ex Machina, and in Devs, but the politics is often there more by inference. And people who are interested or tuned into the politics will get it and see it. This is going to be more explicitly political, yeah."

Will you be watching the Civil War trailer? Let us know in the comments!