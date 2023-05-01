MaXXXine: First Look at Mia Goth Released

Currently in production, Ti West's MaXXXine starring Mia Goth is one of the more exciting horror projects on the horizon, with A24 Films releasing the first official look at Goth as the titular Maxine. In last year's X, Goth played the dual roles of Maxine and of Pearl, with the latter requiring her to undergo transformative old-age makeup, while the prequel Pearl saw Goth stripping away the prosthetics. With MaXXXine jumping forward in time to the events after X, Goth looks much more recognizable in this first look. You can check out the first photo of Goth in MaXXXine below. MaXXXine doesn't currently have a release date.

"The life she deserves," A24 captioned the photo on Twitter.

MaXXXine is described, "The film follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles."

In addition to MaXXXine seeing Goth return as the title character, the sequel is set to star Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) in undisclosed roles.

Given Goth's accomplishments in both X and Pearl, fans are looking forward to seeing how this trilogy seemingly concludes, with Goth having previously offered praise for the script and what the upcoming film explores.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth shared with Variety earlier this year. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Stay tuned for details on MaXXXine.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!