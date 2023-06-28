Alita: Battle Angel 2: Lana Condor Teases "More We Can Explore" in Sequel

Lana Condor is still holding out hope for a sequel to the fan-favorite 2019 adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of her new film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, the Deadly Class and To All the Boys veteran said that she thinks there's still a lot of potential in the world of Alita, even if she has not heard anything herself about any potential sequel plans. Condor, who plays the title lead in Ruby Gillman, appeared in Alita as Koyomi.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez from a screenplay by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, is an adaptation of the popular, nine-volume cyberpunk manga of the same name by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in the 26th century, and follows a broken down cyborg, Alita, who is put back together by a cybernetics doctor. The doctor takes care of Alita, but the only memory she has of her past life is a mastery cyborg martial arts. She uses the skill to become a bounty hunter while trying to rediscover her past.

"When we filmed Alita: Battle Angel, that whole world was so beautiful," Condor told ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine. "I haven't heard of any plans to continue that storyline, however, that's seriusly been something in my heart that I'm hoping would start up the conversation again. I feel like we can explore a lot more of that world, and obviously the original IP is vast."

In Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Collette) has forbade her from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. But there's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Other cast members will include Toni Collette (Knives Out), Oscar winner Jane Fonda (80 for Brady), Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Blue Chapman (Council Of Dads) and Jaboukie Young-White (C'mon C'mon). The film will be directed by Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Faryn Pearl, and written by Pam Brady.