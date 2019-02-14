Alita: Battle Angel Director Robert Rodriguez Thinks Disney Will Make the Sequel

✖

Ever since Alita: Battle Angel was released in theaters early last year, fans of the film have been hoping to see a sequel come to fruition. After all, the film sets itself up for more story to come in the future. The only issue with that is the face that the film didn't exactly set the box office ablaze, and it cost quite a bit to produce in the first place. It has seemed like Alita won't be getting a second film, but director Robert Rodriguez is keeping hope alive by pointing towards all of the different resources Disney has to offer.

“I think anything is possible," Rodriguez told Forbes during a recent interview. "Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.”

There's no way to tell just yet if we will actually see a follow-up to Alita, but Rodriguez remains as busy as he's ever been. With his new film, We Can Be Heroes, the director teamed back up with the same effects company that brought Alita to life.

“When I did Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, we were only dealing with two to maybe three kids at a time,” he explained. “Here, dealing with so many kids who all have unique powers, who all have to have storylines that pay off, visuals that pay off, I had a great visual effects company. When WETA, who I had done Alita with, stepped in and said they’d love to continue working with me even though this was a much smaller budget than we had on Alita, I don’t know how much of it is the amount of time that’s passed how much was just how good they are. They just did such a great job. I was not expecting that level of effects.

“I don’t usually have that level of effects in my family movies because my budgets are usually a lot lower. They delivered such a huge looking movie. In many ways, I was still shooting it very down and dirty, exactly how I shot a lot of my other movies. I did it with the same green screen I used on Sky Kids and Sharkboy and Lavagirl; it’s just the artists behind the CGI have been upgraded tremendously.”

