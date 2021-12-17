Emma Stone Responds to Gwen Stacy Return Rumors in Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Emma Stone has heard rumors her Gwen Stacy will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the Amazing Spider-Man star says she won't be back for Marvel and Sony's Spidey sequel. Reports that Stone's Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-star Jamie Foxx was back as Electro opposite the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the subsequent return of Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, sparked rumors that Spider-Men played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be swinging out of their defunct film franchises and into the MCU with their respective romantic interests in tow: Stone's Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson.

"I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]," the two-time Amazing Spider-Man star told MTV News when asked about her rumored return in No Way Home. Mouthing the words "I'm not," Stone added, "I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus (laughs)."

A December report from Collider claimed Dunst's MJ and past Peter Parkers played by Garfield and Maguire would return alongside Stone, "pregnancy permitting." The Cruella star delivered her first child in mid-March, some two weeks before filming wrapped on the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Stone's denial comes weeks after Garfield, who headlined Sony's pair of Marc Webb-directed Amazing Spider-Man films with Stone's ultimately killed off Gwen Stacy in 2012 and 2014, told MTV he never "got a call" to reprise the Spider-Man role in No Way Home.

"Do you ever play the game 'Werewolf'? Or 'Mafia'? You know that game, and I think it's something similar, where you convincing everyone that you're not in the Mafia? Like I feel like I'm in a game of f—ing 'Werewolf' or 'Mafia' where I'm not the Werewolf," Garfield said in the May interview. "I promise you I'm not the Werewolf, and everyone's like, 'You're the werewolf! You're the f—ing werewolf, look at him he's doing the thing!'"

Reiterating that he "did not get a call," Garfield said of those live-action Spider-Verse rumors, "Listen, I would've gotten a call by now, that's what I'm saying. Like, I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me. Maybe they're going to call me and say like, 'Hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing market research."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. Stone is now starring in Disney's Cruella, out in theaters and available on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28.