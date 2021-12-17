Spider-Man: No Way Home's Rumored Wrap Gift Could Spoil Andrew Garfield's Return

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting close to wrapping production, with Tom Holland celebrating the end of filming with a selfie showing off his chiseled new physique. As the standard with the production cycle, cast and crew members are typically gifted items when they've done a good job done. Pictures of the Spider-Man: No Way Home wrap gifts have started to circulate online, and they might reveal a little too much about the upcoming blockbuster.

On the t-shirt included in the picture being circulated online, the Spider-Man hanging upside can be seen donning a suit that looks eerily similar to the that worn by Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man. The suit even matches the red piping involved with Garfield's suit, as do the blue fingertips — two iconic hallmarks of the actor's suit.

It's a wrap! The film crew of #SpiderManNoWayHome received a bunch of fantastic goodies to commemorate the end of production! 📸@XcheerybombX pic.twitter.com/jhRoJSYvoe — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) March 26, 2021

Throughout the entire production cycle, Holland himself has played coy about the involvement of other actors like Garfield and Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire — even in light of posting a Instagram picture on a day the actor called one of the best of his life.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon about the appearance of other actors. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

In addition to Garfield and Maguire, a slew of other actors have been reported to be involved in the production from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) to Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Virtually none of those reports have been confirmed by the studios behind the production — Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

