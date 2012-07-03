Amazing Spider-Man and Cruella Star Emma Stone Gives Birth to First Child

✖

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone has reportedly given birth to her very first child! It was revealed earlier this year that the Amazing Spider-Man star and husband Dave McCary were expecting their first baby, though there was no word on an expected due date. While neither Stone nor McCary have publicly announced the birth of the child, TMZ is reporting that the baby has actually arrived.

According to the report, Stone gave birth to her first child back on March 13th in the Los Angeles area. There has been no word yet as to whether the baby is a boy or girl, but the couple are clearly keeping the entire birth a private, family matter.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told US Weekly back in January of this year. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Stone and McCary met back in 2016 when the actress was hosting Saturday Night Live. McCary, a writer and director, was directing one of the pre-taped sketches for the new episode. The couple dated in secret for a while before going public in 2019. In December of that year, McCary shared a photo to Instagram announcing their engagement.

According to TMZ, Stone and McCary got married in a secret ceremony sometime last fall, though the exact date isn't know. The couple obviously values their privacy and likes to keep major family news out of the public eye. Considering how famous Stone has become over the last decade or so, they seem to be doing a pretty stellar job at keeping out of the spotlight.

Congratulations to Emma Stone and Dave McCary on their new baby!