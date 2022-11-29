Amazon Snags Channing Tatum New Project With John Wick Director and Dark Phoenix Writer

Channing Tatum has been on a roll over the last year, finding success at the box office with both The Lost City and Dog. Early next year, he'll return to the Magic Mike franchise to complete the series trilogy with Magic Mike's Last Dance, which moved from HBO Max to a theatrical release. Now, he's taking his talents to Amazon for an action film from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and Dark Phoenix Writer Simon Kinberg.

Tatum, Leitch, and Kinberg teamed up for a new film called Red Shirt, which comes from an original pitch made by Kinberg. The international spy thriller was taken to market before Thanksgiving and created a massive bidding war with as many as seven different studios. According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon Studios won the rights to the film, beating out the likes of Paramount, Netflix, Universal, and Sony in what is considered one of the biggest film sales of the year.

In addition to directing, Leitch is producing alongside Kelly McCormick for their production company 87 North. Tatum will be producing for his Free Association, along with partners Peter Kerinan and Reid Carolin. Kinberg with produce through Genre Films.

Tatum's film slate remains full with the sale of Red Shirt. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters in February, and he's also set to appear in P Island, the directorial debut of The Batman star Zoe Kravitz. According to Deadline, Tatum is currently in production on an Apple Studios movie titled Project Artemis alongside Scarlett Johansson. Project Artemis is being directed by Greg Berlanti with a screenplay from Rose Gilroy. Ray Romano and Jim Rash also star.

Red Shirt is just one action thriller in a string of them for David Leitch. The director is coming off of the summer blockbuster Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, and is getting ready to shoot The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

