Ana De Armas in Talks for John Wick Spinoff Movie

The universe of John Wick is getting bigger, and one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars is getting in on the action. In addition to a TV series about the origins of The Continental, Lionsgate is working on an entire John Wick spinoff film called Ballerina, about a young female assassin on the road to revenge. The character was teased in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and now she’ll be getting the spotlight in her own movie, played by the one and only Ana De Armas.

According to Deadline, De Armas is in talks to star as the titular Ballerina. After stealing the show in No Time to Die and Knives Out, the actress is ready to show off her fighting skills in the most John Wick-fashion.

Underworld helmer Len Wiseman is going to be directing De Armas in the film, with a script from Parabellum and Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten. Franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing Ballerina alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. As of right now, there is no word as to whether or not Keanu Reeves or Anjelica Huston will be making an appearance in Ballerina, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see either one pop up. Reeves’ Wick showing up to Huston’s character for help in Parabellum offered fans their first look at her corner of the ever-expanding assassin universe, including the ballerina that will be getting her own film.

There aren’t many story details from Ballerina out in the wild just yet, but it would be safe to assume that it takes place around the same time as the John Wick movies. The Continental, however, will act as a prequel, set back in the 1970s and revealing how the famed assassin hotel came to be.

“We took a lot of pitches, and then the creative team from this obscure little show called Wayne that was on YouTube came to us with their take,” Lionsgate TV boss Kevin Beggs previously said of the series. “We were really blown away because it solved a bunch of problems and was super exciting, about a crumbling New York in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled up bags of garbage to the third floor of most brownstones, the mafia muscling in on that business which is why in The Sopranos he’s in the sanitation business, and other things that are really real as an interesting backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental which is famously within the movie franchise the assassin’s hotel in which you cannot kill anyone on the hotel grounds, but of course if you step one foot off you’re fair game, and that’s employed to great effect in many of the plots in the movies. Running all of that is Winston, who is played by Ian McShane.”

