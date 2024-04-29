Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Celebrates 20 Years With a 4K Blu-ray Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy starring Will Ferrell turns 20 in 2024 and it's kind of a big deal. So much so that the classic comedy will be available in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever starting on July 2nd. Details on special features can be found below, and when you're ready you can get your pre-order in here on Amazon now.

In addition to the 4K UHD upgrade, the 20th Anniversary release of Anchorman set includes two Blu-ray Discs with more than two hours of legacy bonus content such as cast auditions, deleted scenes, bloopers, an "Afternoon Delight" music video, and more. Both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film are included on Blu-ray along with Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie, which is a 92-minute film featuring outtakes and unused storylines from the original movie. The complete list of bonus content can be found below.

Anchorman Blu-ray Disc 1:

Theatrical and Extended versions of the film branched

Commentary by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Lou Rawls, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Bloopers

"Afternoon Delight" Music Video

ESPN SportsCenter Audition – Ron Burgundy

Anchorman Blu-ray Disc 2:

Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie

Intro-Commentary with Will Ferrell and Aaron Zimmerman

PSA

Award Speech

Raw Footage "Good Takes"

"Afternoon Delight" Recording Session

Interviews

Specials

Cast Auditions

Table Read 6/2/03

Rehearsals

Playback Video

Commercial Break

Trailers

Synopsis: "There was a time before cable when the local anchorman reigned supreme....Enter the hard-hitting world of the 1970s local TV news, where Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his loyal Channel 3 News Team (Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner) are San Diego's #1 rated news source. All is well in their male-dominated world of news until beautiful, rising-star reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) turns it all upside down. Sparks don't just fly, they ignite an all-out war between the two perfectly coiffed anchorpersons. In a job where it pays to keep a straight face, Anchorman is the comedy that makes it almost impossible to stop laughing."