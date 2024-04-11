Mad Max Fury Road Gets a New 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga a little over a month away, a new 4K Blu-ray / Digital Steelbook of George Miller's 2015 masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road has been released. What's more, the artwork on this version is a lot better than the original Best Buy Steelbook edition if you ask us.

At the time of writing, the new Mad Max: Fury Road 4K Blu-ray Steelbook is available to pre-order here at Zavvi with a release date set for June 3rd. A listing is also live here at Walmart, though it is currently sold out. With any luck, it will also arrive here on Amazon at some point in the near future. Keep in mind that the original Best Buy Steelbook is long gone, and the updated version is also a limited edition.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller shared with Empire Magazine last month. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

He continued, "It's a different animal ... It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th.