Taxi Driver Standalone SteelBook 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Now
Martin Scorsese's classic film starring Robert De Niro drops on 4K Blu-ray / Digital June 26th.
If you love movies and own a Blu-ray player, Taxi Driver is one of those classic films that's a must have for your collection. Martin Scorsese's classic starring Robert De Niro was previously available in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as part of the Columbia Classics Collection but it's finally getting a standalone release in a limited edition Steelbook case. If you thought you would have to wait for Taxi Driver to celebrate it's 50th anniversary in 2026 before a 4K Blu-ray edition was released, this development should come as a pleasant surprise.
Unfortunately, the cover for the Taxi Driver Steelbook is the same as the standard Blu-ray release, though the quality of the 4K scan should be pretty fantastic. A complete breakdown of the special features and specs can be found below, and if you're interested in picking it up, pre-orders are available here on Amazon now. It will arrive on your doorstep June 25th. Note that the price will likely drop before the release date, and pre-order customers will automatically get the discount.
DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- English 5.1 + mono
- Special Features:
- Making Taxi Driver Documentary
- Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction
- Animated Photo Galleries
- 20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
- English 5.1
Special Features:
- 40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
- Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection
- Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker
- Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver
- Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute
- Producing Taxi Driver
- God's Lonely Man
- Taxi Driver Stories
- Travis' New York
- Travis' New York Locations
- Theatrical Trailer
Synopsis: "Winner of the prestigious Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival (1976) and nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1976), TAXI DRIVER stars Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's classic film of a psychotic New York cabbie driven to violence by loneliness and desperation. Co-starring Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Cybill Shepherd."