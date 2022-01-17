Andrew Garfield Wants To Do More Spider-Man Movies With Tom Holland And Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home has left Andrew Garfield with one particular wish: doing more Spider-Man movies with his Spider-Man “brothers” Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. In a new interview, Andrew Garfield opened up about his experience making Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying, “I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. I think that kind of three-brother dynamic is so… I don’t know, juicy.” Indeed, that’s a sentiment that millions of Marvel fans now share, after getting to see “Peter 1” (Holland), “Peter 2” (Maguire), and “Peter 3” (Garfield) onscreen together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his conversation with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield was asked what the future may hold for his career as Spider-Man – something that the entire fandom seems to be asking. No Way Home not only brought Garfield back to the Spider-Man movie universe, it (literally and figuratively) opened a doorway for Garfield’s Spider-Man to enter the MCU. Fan speculation and theories have come up with all kinds of ideas for how Garfield either sustain his own renewed Spider-Man franchise, join in the Marvel Studios collective or both. But According to Andrew Garfield, all he really wants is to enjoy the moment, before worrying about the future:

“…But to be honest man, I’m going to honestly say I’m so happy and satisfied and grateful to be a part of this [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Garfield said. “It’s hard to want more right now. I’m just kind of just trying to savor this moment with the fans, with the audience, and just kind of say ‘Thank you.’ Yeah. I just feel humble and grateful for the response.”

Garfield does admit that the experience of making Spider-Man: No Way Home was cathartic enough to leave him in a “lighter” and “more restful” place with the character. That’s a good thing to hear from the actor; after all, Garfield’s time as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise came to a somewhat awkward ending. Garfield was brought in by Sony to be the lead in what was supposed to be an entire Spider-Man movie universe to rival the MCU. Instead, Sony killed Garfield’s version of the franchise after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to be the franchise launchpad it was supposed to be; Garfield was replaced by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his “Home Trilogy” reboot.

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige has given Andrew Garfield a second chance at Spider-Man fame – what do you want to see him do with it?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.