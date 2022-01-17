Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Reveals Which Scene Got Him To Say Yes

Andrew Garfield, star of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, got another opportunity to play Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He joins forces with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s Parkers to take on villains from across the multiverse in the film. For months, Garfield lied about his involvement with the film and enjoyed it. Now that seemingly every Spider-Man has seen the movie, perhaps twice, Garfield is freer to discuss his return to the role. In a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Garfield opened up about how longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and the Spider-Man: No Way Home creative team approached him about suiting up for another film.

“I went to their offices, and they basically said, well this is what we want to do,” Garfield recalls. “We think it can really work. We don’t have a script yet. We don’t want it to be like a stunt thing. We don’t want it to be like a kind of a cameo, like a quick in and out. We want it to be actually in service to Tom’s journey as Peter and in service to both of your different Peters and we really think there’s something really interesting to explore about when these three lone wolves who think they’re alone in the universe in their own singular experience of being Spider-Man come together, what we think, and we want to collaborate on it, basically. We want to have your input and your ideas and Amy was really amazing with that because she knows that I come with a lot of thoughts and creativity and imagination and she was very good at setting that up with those guys. And they were they were just like, ‘Yes, this is the way we want to work. We want it to be a collaboration.’”

It was a good start. Then Garfield got ahold of some script pages. That’s when he knew this was an opportunity he couldn’t miss.

“The main image that they pitched me was catching Zendaya, catching MJ,” Garfield says. “That was the first pages I saw and I was kind of like, ‘There’s no way of not doing this,’ because that’s profound. That’s a profound moment like an older brother saving his little brother from his same fate across the universe. If that portal hadn’t been opened up. and my Peter Parker hadn’t been there at that moment, it’s arguable that he would have had the same fate. You suddenly get into this incredible cosmic, meant-to-be destined moment where I get to heal the worst trauma in my life while simultaneously saving my little brother from having to experience that same trauma. Suddenly you’re in very mythic territory, and it’s just profoundly beautiful.”

