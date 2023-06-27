Angela Bassett Receiving Honorary Oscar, Fans Are Mixed on Announcement
Angela Bassett is getting an honorary Oscar and fans are mixed on the gesture. The Academy announced this as a part of the Governor's Awards . November 18 in Los Angeles will be the site of the 15th annual ceremony. The Academy argues that the Honorary Award was established to, "honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy." There's no doubt that Bassett deserves this honor. But, a lot of fans online think she should have gotten the main award at this year's Oscars. That prize went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Bassett was nominated for her stirring turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans continue to wait and see if she'll get her full moment.
"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Academy President Janet Yang said. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."
Angela Bassett not getting an Oscar for this scene is the biggest blunder in Oscar history pic.twitter.com/Z9LBpmtXnz— BamBam | 進撃の巨人 comms open (@BamBamAOT) June 26, 2023
Shady
Let come back to this Angela Bassett honorary Oscar. The “finally” really burns my biscuits cause that headline was shady.— Caroline “WGA Captain on Strike” Renard (@carolinerenard_) June 27, 2023
She probably will show up
Angela Bassett will show up because she is so gracious. But, as many others have already pointed out in the comments, she deserved to be honored by winning in the moments she was also nominated. https://t.co/eThnqHGsqV— Big Back & CEO (@JerZready) June 26, 2023
Sure could have
they could’ve dont this for jaime lee curtis and give angela bassett or stephanie hsu the oscar that they deserved https://t.co/qQbdeDqYLi— jes (@jesvision) June 26, 2023
Feels a little weird
I wonder how Auntie Angela Bassett feels about this honorary Oscar. B/c for me it feels…….yeah.— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) June 27, 2023
Lot of opinions
The Academy Awards wanting Angela Bassett to accept an honorary Oscar is insulting. She BEEN earned it authentically & they're trying to clean up the fact that racism runs deep in that show's process. Calling it honorary leaves a stain that she didn't get it by "their" standards. pic.twitter.com/0IoAHLu5ag— Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 26, 2023
Some highlights
since angela bassett is about to receive a fake- i mean "honorary" oscar, here's a thread of roles she should've won real oscars for pic.twitter.com/NU72JxmiIc— chrissi 🌌 (@lgsbchac) June 26, 2023
More than a little upside down
I think it really shows how broken awards season is when talent of color (Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, etc.) can’t win – or even be nominated for – Oscars for any of their iconic, acclaimed performances and instead are only finally awarded through “honorary” means.— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) June 26, 2023
At least two at this point...
Reminder Angela Bassett should have at least 2 Oscars by now. I'm happy she's finally receiving her due from the Academy, it's long overdue pic.twitter.com/teIwHWBxiI— Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) June 26, 2023