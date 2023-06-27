Angela Bassett Receiving Honorary Oscar, Fans Are Mixed on Announcement

Angela Bassett is getting an honorary Oscar and fans are mixed on the gesture. The Academy announced this as a part of the Governor's Awards . November 18 in Los Angeles will be the site of the 15th annual ceremony. The Academy argues that the Honorary Award was established to, "honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy." There's no doubt that Bassett deserves this honor. But, a lot of fans online think she should have gotten the main award at this year's Oscars. That prize went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Bassett was nominated for her stirring turn as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans continue to wait and see if she'll get her full moment.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Academy President Janet Yang said. "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

Angela Bassett not getting an Oscar for this scene is the biggest blunder in Oscar history pic.twitter.com/Z9LBpmtXnz — BamBam | 進撃の巨人 comms open (@BamBamAOT) June 26, 2023

