Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson "Still Trying to Figure Out" Why He's Not in Black Panther Movies

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson has wondered why he hasn't been to Wakanda yet. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Marvel actor said that he wants to be in "every Marvel movie." Jackson categorized the role as being "up and down." It's no secret that Nick Fury isn't the staple that he used to be in the MCU. The last time we saw him on-screen directly was the post-credits stinger for Spider-Man: Far From Home. He was obliquely mentioned during WandaVision and that's about it… Until now. Secret Invasion is bringing him back into the fold. But, Jackson just wants to go to Wakanda and meet the Black Panther before the ride is over.

"I don't know, it's kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way," Jackson elaborated. "Feels like I've been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would've been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that's going on. I'm still trying to figure out why I've never been to Wakanda."

Samuel L. Jackson Wonders Where Nick Fury Has Been?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Like a lot of Marvel fans, Jackson has been wondering where Nick Fury has been all of this time. For Marvel Studios, it seems like the answer is the SABER space station mentioned during WandaVision. But, you basically can't go a week on the Internet without someone mentioning that he should have been around for the big battle against Thanos or a lot of events afterward. Empire Magazine spoke to Jackson ahead of Secret Invasion and he's just as lost as some of the fanbase.

When asked about why his character wasn't included in some of the biggest MCU movies, Jackson had this to say: "I was trying to figure out where I was during Civil War, when the kids were fighting and I wasn't there to say, 'Everybody go to your room.' Where was I during Endgame? It's harder for me not to be there, than be there."

What Has Marvel Said About Fury's Whereabouts?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios itself hasn't exactly been forthcoming when it comes to Nick Fury's whereabouts. But, it seems like they've had good reason as he complicates matters once he enters the fray. Endgame writer Christopher Markus talked about having him on the sidelines rather than picking between his friends during an interview with The L.A. Times. While some might not like it, there's a measure of sense there!

Markus began, "We didn't want him to take one side or the other, because that's not his place in the universe. And then we didn't want another, 'Is he still with the government? Is he opposed to the government but supporting the government?' It got to be the potential for a lot more polemic discussion that the movie did not have room for."

Where Will You See Nick Fury Next?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Do you want to see Jackson in Black Panther? Let us know down in the comments!