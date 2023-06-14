Black Panther's Shaunette Renée Wilson Wants to Return to the Dora Milaje (Exclusive)

Shaunette Renée Wilson would love to revisit the world of Black Panther again with the Dora Milaje. She played one of the Wakandan warriors in the first film and would be interested in a return. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak spoke to her ahead of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. When asked about revisiting Black Panther in the future, an eager Shaunette Renée Wilson replied, "Oh my God. Yeah." It's not hard to see why people would be wondering about anyone who picked up a spear during the first movie and its sequel.

Renée Wilson continued, "Oh, absolutely. That is easy. Without question for sure. And like a kid of a '90s, it's such a beautiful time." With so much smoke around further adventures surrounding Wakanda, it would be easy to see every actress that has played a Dora Milaje member at some point in the MCU coming back in some capacity. However, nothing has been officially announced by Marvel Studios yet. So, we wait for all those warriors to have another day in the sun.

Marvel's Rumored Okoye Disney+ Series

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

An Okoye project has been an open secret for almost a year and change now. Multiple outlets have reported on the series being developed around Danai Gurira. However, Marvel itself has been mum on the surrounding details. In fact, the most direct acknowledgement of Okoye's adventures on Disney+ was an admission from the actor herself on the Stephen Colbert Show late last year.

Gurira subtly teased the host, "I have been told that I can gently allude to this possibility, just gently!" Now, that's about as close to an outward announcement as you're going to get in the world of TV interviews. There's also the presence of the Midnight Angels inside the MCU to hint where the wind might take Okoye in the event of more adventures. It's pretty clear that the western world wants Vibranium at all costs by the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's up to the people of the fictional nation to keep it out of the wrong hands.

What's Going On With Black Panther 3?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

After the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a lot of fans are wondering what's going on with Black Panther 3. There's virtually no world where the third one doesn't happen. So, the question is more of a when, not an if. Series star Letitia Wright also talked about how things were going with Black Panther 3 on a red carpet this year.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright told Variety. "You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

