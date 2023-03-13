Marvel Stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Pay Tribute to Angela Bassett After Oscars Snub

The 95th Academy Awards had their first big upset of the evening on Sunday night when the Oscar for Best Supporting went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once when many expected it to go to Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Curtis' win was by no means not very deserved, it was still a surprise. But Bassett's fellow Marvel co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors paid tribute to the actor anyway during their own turn on stage presenting the award for Cinematography.

When Jordan and Majors came on stage to present the award for Best Cinematography, Jordan addressed Bassett in the audience with a simple "Hey Auntie. We love you." You can check it out for yourself below.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

It was a touching shoutout, but one with significance for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Hey Auntie" is the line that Jordan delivered when he arrived in the throne room in Wakanda in Black Panther, though it would be safe to say he wasn't exactly paying tribute to Queen Ramonda in that moment.

How did Angela Bassett react to being nominated for an Academy Award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

After being nominated for the Academy Award earlier this year, Bassett shared her reaction to the news in a statement, writing about how her character touched her spirit and that Ramonda is a "love letter' reflecting what women do every day.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett wrote. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses," she continued. "I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."