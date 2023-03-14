Michael B. Jordan Pays Tribute to Angela Bassett Online After Oscar Snub

Micheal B. Jordan is paying tribute to Angela Bassett after her Oscar snub. On Twitter, the Creed III actor posted a piece of artwork from @ivourth showcasing the many roles that Bassett has played throughout the years. It's a beautiful image, and many people in the comments pointed the artist to this post. Micheal B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors made a point to highlight her during the telecast. (Jordan doing his best Killmonger, "Hi Auntie!" Was a definite high point of the night on social media.) A lot of the people online wanted to make sure the actress felt like she was appreciated despite the loss.

When the decision to have her character die was made, she had some thoughts. A previous interview had her share them. "I objected," Bassett said about her discussion. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'"

Angela Bassett Was Very Happy About Being Nominated

Heading into The Academy Awards, Bassett and her family were looking forward to the possibility of getting that recognition on the big stage. However, nothing was assured for the night of, and they were taking the path of positivity when possible. Check out what they had to say down below.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett said in a statement. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses," she added. "I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

