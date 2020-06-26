Netflix Releases Animal Crackers Trailer Starring Emily Blunt and Danny DeVito

It's been three years since Animal Crackers first premiered at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, but due to multiple issues with the studios that were supposed to distribute the film, Animal Crackers has basically been sitting on a shelf for the past three years. That time is finally about to end, however, as Netflix is preparing to release Animal Crackers in July. Without about a month to go before the film's debut, Netflix has released its first trailer, which you can watch in the video above.

The star-studded cast of the film introduces the trailer at the top of the video. The cast includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Raven-Symone, Patrick Warburton, Harvey Fierstein, Sylvester Stallone, Wallace Shawn, Gilbert Gottfried, Tara Strong, Kevin Grevioux, James Arnold Taylor, Lydia Rose Taylor, and Ian McKellen. Krasinksi and Blunt star as the main characters, while McKellen plays the movie's villain.

Animal Crackers was originally supposed to premiere in theaters in the United States in April 2017. However, distributor Relativity Media went bankrupt that year and wasn't able to release the film. Animal Crackers was then picked up by Serafini Releasing and was to be released in September 2017, but Serafini also shut down. Entertainment Studios then came in to distribute Animal Crackers in 2018. The deal with Entertainment was dropped a couple of months before release.

Fortunately, Netflix swooped in to save Animal Crackers, finally giving it a distribution deal around the world. The film is directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft, from a script that Sava co-wrote with Dean Lorey. Netflix announced earlier this week that the film would make its debut on the streaming service on July 24th.

Here's the official synopsis for Animal Crackers:

"A family must use a magical box of Animal Crackers to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle Horatio P. Huntington."

What do you think of the first Animal Crackers trailer? Are you excited to see the film finally released after all these years? Let us know in the comments!

Animal Crackers will be released on Netflix on July 24th.

