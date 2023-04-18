Animal Friends: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and More Cast in Legendary's Animation-Live Action Hybrid

A new Legendary film has added a star-studded cast. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the upcoming live-action/animated hybrid film Animal Friends will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 3), Jason Momoa (Fast X), Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey) and Aubrey Plaza (Agatha: Coven of Chaos). The film is directed by The Machine's Peter Atencio and from the writing duo of Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Animal Friends is described as an R-rated road trip adventure that will feature both live-action and animated characters.

The idea for the film reported came from a general meeting between Burrows & Mider and Patrick Gooing, an executive at Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort. Producing alongside Legendary are Maximum Effort and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by leading visual entertainment services company, DNEG.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Reynolds and Maximum Effort are also currently working on Deadpool 3, the long-awaited threequel to the blockbuster Marvel series. Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin in a currently-unknown role.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Animal Friends? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline