Ryan Reynolds Shares Amazing Birthday Video For Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating Rob McElhenney's birthday with his best viral video yet. On social media, the Deadpool star actually took a second to celebrate the Always Sunny In Philadelphia star's 46th birthday. However, this ridiculous song is probably going to follow McElhenney for a while. Reynolds decided to see how anyone actually pronounces his last name, and so the song began. There are Hollywood stars, fans of the Wrexham football club, and serious musicians all singing along at the Marvel actor's request. He's even asked supporters to sing the song in the stands as the club is competing. So, look forward to the McElhenney song breaking out when Wrexham plays at some point in the future.

You can check out Reynolds' new video down below. Some special guests include Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olsen from the FX comedy. Also along for the festivities are Adam DeVine, Wrexham stars Paul Mullin, Ben Foster, and more. Even Charlotte Church gets in on the fun as a high-profile addition for football fans.

Their Partnership Is Really Improving Lives In Wrexham

Just last week, both men were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham. (Basically the key to the entire county for their efforts with the football club.) Local council leader Mark Pritchard celebrated the two actors late last year. He began, "These two Hollywood stars have had an incredible impact on both the football club and the community, and have helped catapult Wrexham onto the world stage."

"I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters' Trust and I don't think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment." Reynolds explained. "I'm so touched I get to be a part of this story. I know that we are here so that you guys can thank us for some reason, but I feel like it is the other way around. We want to thank you for what you have given us. Words are too clumsy to quantify what it means to me."

McElhenney continued, "I firmly contend that connection of the people of Philadelphia, the people of Wrexham, I think you can find that in the middle of the United States, in the middle of Saskatchewan (in Canada), in Brazil, in China, I believe we are all the same… Very specifically working class people. If you saw in the show someone who looked like you or sounded like you, it's because they are you."

