Michelle Pfeiffer Confirms Role in Ant-Man 3

✖

Ant-Man 3 is powering forward towards production, and one more star from Ant-Man and the Wasp will be back. Following reports the movie is going to feature the live-action debut of Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer now says she'll also be back. Better yet, the actor confirms the studio hopes to start rolling cameras this coming spring. In a recent podcast stop with InStyle's Laura Brown, Pfeiffer confirmed her Janet Van Dyne would be back in live-action.

Though Van Dyne first appeared in Ant-Man voice by Hayley Lovitt. As the character was promoted to a starring role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios cast Pfeiffer in the role to act alongside Michael Douglas' Hank Pym.

Earlier this year, the Burbank-based studio hired Rick & Morty scribe Jeff Loveness to write the script for the threequel, and outside a potential appearance by Kang, plot details are being kept close to the vest. When we spoke with Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed last year, he suggested he'd like to further explored the Quantum Realm in any subsequent Ant-Man features.

"There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," Reed said. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

He added,", I think one of the things that we've set the seeds for in both movies — and I think particularly in Ant-Man and the Wasp — is Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. In the comics, she goes on to be a hero in her own right, so I love the idea that in this movie we see that moment where she covers for Scott and stands up to the FBI agent. We see a little bit of her father's personality in her. I'm intrigued to kind of see what the future holds for Cassie."

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Ant-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!