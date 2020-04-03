Ant-Man 3 Taps Rick and Morty Writer for Script

Despite delays all around Hollywood, development on Ant-Man 3 has already hit the ground running. According to a new report (via THR), Rick and Morty alumnus Jeff Loveness has been hired to pen the script for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring threequel. Peyton Reed had previously boarded the project, making it his third film set in the MCU. The report suggests Marvel Studios and Loveness struck a deal shortly before the shutdowns began and the latter is well into writing the script.

Outside of the hit Adult Swim show, Loveness might be best known around these parts for his works in comics such as Marvel’s solo-titled Groot series from 2015 or BOOM!’s critically-acclaimed Judas series. The writer got his start on television writing for ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!Other TV credits include TBS’ Miracle Works in addition to work on both The Oscars and Emmy Awards.

With all the shuffling going on, it’s unclear when Ant-Man 3 could hit theaters. The next open date Marvel Studios has is October 7, 2022 though movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade are already waiting in the wings. It’s unclear at this point what the movie will be titled after Ant-Man 2 eventually took on the name of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Either way, Reed himself previously told us he’d love to dive back into the Quantum Realm and see what other storytelling they could pull out of the mysterious Marvel location.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

He added, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.

What do you hope to see happen in Ant-Man 3?