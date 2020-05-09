Ant-Man 3 Star Michael Douglas Confirms New Info Coming Soon

✖

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently on hold until November when Cate Shortland's Black Widow finally enters theaters. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios has been forced to delay its entire slate of theatrical releases, including Ant-Man 3, a film that has yet to officially get a release date from the House of Mouse. At this rate, the movie might not show up until sometime in 2023 and that's looking at the situation optimistically. Either way, Ant-Man star Michael Douglas has teased the fact some news could be on the way shortly.

During a quarantine Q&A with fans on Instagram, the star was asked if he knew anything about the upcoming threequel. As you might expect, Douglas remained pretty tight-lipped on it all, though he did end up giving fans a little tease. "I can't talk about it," he whispers. "Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon."

MICHAEL DOUGLAS DID HIS INSTAGRAM Q&A AND HE TALKED ABOUT ANT-MAN 3 AND HE DAMN WELL SAID THERE MIGHT BE SOME MORE INFO COMING OUT ABOUT IT SOON I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/QxgY1MgmQR — Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) May 9, 2020

Long before Ant-Man 3 was reported to be in development, Douglas spoiled his return to the franchise. "The Marvel world has really been a blast!" the actor said in an interview last November. "I love them, I'm having a great time. We're starting a third [Ant-Man movie] in the beginning of January 2021." With all the delays now, it would stand to reason that the production start date has also been pushed back.

Though we don't know an exact plot, Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed previously revealed he'd love diving further into the Quantum Realm, a dimension first introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp before being expanded upon in Avengers: Endgame.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously told ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

The director also said, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.

