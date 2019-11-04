Michael Douglas Confirms Ant-Man 3 Return

All things are a go for Ant-Man 3, a movie which is expected to feature the return of Marvel mainstays Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly to their own franchise. The list of returning actors will also include Michael Douglas, as per recent reports. In an interview with Collider while promoting the second season of The Kominsky Method, Douglas not only confirmed he’d be returning to play Hank Pym, but also that he’s set to start principal photography on the threequel just over a year from now in January 2021.

“The Marvel world has really been a blast!” the actor exclaimed. “I love them, I’m having a great time. We’re starting a third [Ant-Man movie] in the beginning of January 2021.” As with all other Marvel Studios properties in development, virtually nothing is known about the movie, which will serve as Peyton Reed’s third film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Friday afternoon, trades reported Reed had officially boarded the project, despite it not being announced by Marvel Studios in an official capacity.

After Ant-Man and the Wasp introduced fans to the massive alternate dimension in the Quantum Realm, it’s likely the third film will feature a storyline involving the mysterious realm, even more so after it was a big component of Avengers: Endgame. Reed himself had previously told us it was a plot point he’d love tackling even further in-depth.

“I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie,” Reed previously told ComicBook.com. “In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground.”

The director also said, “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

