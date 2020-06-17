Solo: A Star Wars Story Coming to Disney+ in July

✖

In just a couple of weeks, the entire live-action Star Wars franchise will finally be available on the same streaming platform for the very first time. Disney+ has been the home of Star Wars since the service debuted back in November 2019, but there were still a couple of holdouts from the film series that weren't available just yet. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hadn't hit theaters yet, while both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story were stuck at Netflix, thanks to a now-ended partnership between Disney and the global streaming leader. However, the last of those deals is set to expire.

Disney+ recently revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in July. As expected, Solo was a part of that announcement, set to begin streaming on the Disney service on July 10th. With that arrival, all of the Star Wars movies will be found in the same place.

Disney had a streaming deal in place with Netflix that saw all new theatrical releases from the company make their streaming debut on Netflix months after their home release, with the contracts set to expire about 18 months later. This overall deal ended at the conclusion of 2018, when Disney had firm plans to launch Disney+, so all releases in 2019 or later head straight to Disney+ when their streaming window arrives.

This means that there are still a couple of newer Disney releases left on Netflix, waiting to make their way to Disney+. Incredibles 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Christopher Robin, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Mary Poppins Returns are all still on Netflix for the time being. Over the next six months or so, they will all be moved exclusively to Disney+.

In addition to all of the live-action Star Wars films, Disney+ has become a hub for live-action Star Wars TV shows. Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered alongside the launch of Disney+ last fall and quickly became the most popular show in the country. That led Disney+ to go all-in on Star Wars TV moving forward, with shows following Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and several others in the works.

Are you looking forward to watching Solo: A Star Wars Story on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.