Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!

Quantumania Is Set To Be Massive

Producer Stephen Broussard talked about the upcoming adventure in a press release. It seems they're shooting for the moon when it comes to this trip into the Quantum Realm. Expect world-changing stakes when it comes to Ant-Man's battle against Kang the Conqueror.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard revealed along with the trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Marvel previews Ant-Man and the Wasp big fight for the Multiverse: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

