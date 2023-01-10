Ant-Man 3 Trailer Finally Gives Fans First Look at MODOK

After much anticipation, fans have finally gotten their first look at a live-action MODOK. Thanks to the latest trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the fan-favorite villain was seen in his full-headed glory and, believe it or not, he's played exactly by the actor rumored. That's right, Corey Stoll is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after seemingly dying during the closing moments of the first Ant-Man.

Though this is the character's first "real" look, the overall MCU MODOK design was previously revealed through the announcement of Quantumania Funko POP! toys. Regardless, see MODOK in a trailer snapshot below.

Who Is M.O.D.O.K.?



In the comics, M.O.D.O.K. was A.I.M. agent and technician George Tarleton, who was transformed into the living computer originally known as M.O.D.O.C. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing) by the scientists of Advanced Idea Mechanics. From his hovering Doomsday Chair, the intellectually-superior mutate with an enlarged head has been opposed by Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, and the Avengers, who have thwarted M.O.D.O.K.'s repeat attempts at world domination.

He's sometimes worked alongside other evil geniuses — including the Leader, Doctor Doom, and the Mad Thinker — as part of the big-brained bad guy super-group known as the Intelligencia.

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.