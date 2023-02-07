Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Screenings Reveal How Many Post-Credits Scenes the Movie Has

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters next week and on Monday, the film had its red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles with members of the media and select guests getting to check out the eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film — and then share their initial thoughts about the film thereafter. While most of the reactions to the film have been focused on Jonathan Majors' Kang being potentially the best villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, the reactions have also revealed some other important information about the upcoming film, specifically how many post-credits scene Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have. As it turns out, the film will have two.

Thanks to details of the movie not being shared at this time we don't know what exactly those post-credits scenes entail, but fans can probably safely expect them to be pretty significant. Marvel has been teasing that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a massive moment for the MCU and even producer Stephen Broussard has compared the film to having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War — films that were integral to the future of the MCU.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared in a press release alongside the film's latest trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released in theaters on Friday, February 17th.