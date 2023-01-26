Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Says Love of the Unexpected Is Why Ant-Man Kicks Off Phase 5

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed why they used Ant-Man to kick off Phase 5. In a new featurette for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the executive talked about their love of the unexpected with Scott Lang. Basically, every time they've used the character, it feels like a bit of a zig. His first appearance was pretty lighthearted when the MCU was at some really serious points. Everyone remembers his huge role and fan-favorite status after Captain America: Civil War. And, the stinger of Ant-Man and The Wasp remains one of the most effective Marvel post-credit stingers. So, it's not exactly a leap to make Paul Rudd's Avenger do battle with the Multiverse Saga's final boss by himself. Check out the video for yourself down below!

"We always love doing the unexpected with Scott Lang," Feige admitted. "He is, arguably, the character that is the most under-estimated. Ant-Man became the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame. So, carrying that tradition we thought, 'Hey, let's use this film to kick off Phase 5."

How Big of A Threat is Kang The Conqueror?

With The Multiverse Saga underway, Kang the Conqueror looms large for everything that's coming up for the Marvel movies. Jonathan Majors' portrayal looks terrifying in the small bits we've gotten so far. Empire Magazine spoke to Feige, director Peyton Reed, and the cast about how big of a departure this movie woulld be. For Phase 5 and beyond, it seems like a no-brainer to involve the time/universe traveling villain for the Avengers to contend with as the saga rolls forward.

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," the Marvel president said. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes."

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige shared. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

