Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson Reveal How an A-Force Movie Can Happen

For some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most exciting scene in Avengers: Endgame wasn’t the ultimate defeat of Thanos or the successful use of the Quantum Realm to carry out the Time Heist or even any one of the film’s many other truly great moments. The scene that stuck out for many was the team-up of the MCU’s leading female heroes in battle, a nod to the all-female team in Marvel Comics, A-Force. The idea of an A-Force movie itself is one that has come up numerous times, with many of the women of the MCU themselves pushing for it and now Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson are revealing how one can happen.

During their panel at ACE Comic Con on Saturday, the Valkyrie and Captain Marvel actresses spoke about wanting to see that team up come to life in its own MCU film. Thompson even suggested that she’d like to see it happen for more than one film.

“I know what I want,” Thompson said. “No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”

Larson went on to explain that fan support for the film would actually go a long way towards making an A-Force film a reality. As she said, people are listening.

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen,” Larson said. “People are listening. They’re watching.”

An A-Force film is one that has been talked about for some time, so much so that it’s part of why the scene ended up in Avengers: Endgame.

“These movies would be nonexistent without the fans. So, you know, a movie that is made to frustrate fans seems a little suicidal,” co-writer Christopher Markus said to Variety. “People say ‘fan service’ like you are pandering to some niche. I mean, we’ve all seen the numbers that these movies make. The fans are the majority at this point. Fan service is simply honoring the stories that have come before. It’s not like we’re pulling out a tiny Easter egg that only three people are going to get. It’s just tying up the threads; it’s picking up the nuances that have been dropped earlier. I don’t see it as any kind of niche writing.”

Co-writer Stephen McFeely said that all of the women from the production office and the crew made their way to the set the day they filmed that scene, gathering behind the camera to see history being made.

“They were pumped. There was a lot of pumped circumstances around it,” McFeely said. “We certainly thought long and hard about whether it had been earned. We really wanted most of these moments to be earned and not just a delightful piece of fan candy. Honestly, it made me nervous and sometimes, we would bring it up: ‘Do we keep it? Do we not keep it?’ And pretty much we all said, even me, ‘God. I’d rather see it. I’d rather it be in there and make a big conversation and some people won’t think we earned it.’ Everyone wanted to leave it in the movie.”

