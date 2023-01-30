How to Watch Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Red Carpet Premiere Live

Before Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on February 17th, fans can tune in virtually to watch the red carpet world premiere live from Los Angeles. Marvel.com is hosting the star-studded event, which brings fans an on-air experience across digital and social media platforms YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. Viewers can also watch live on the official Marvel website at Marvel.com/Quantumaniapremiere. At-home attendees can follow along with the hashtag #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania as they tune in for exclusive carpet interviews with the cast, creators, and more.

How to Watch the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Red Carpet World Premiere



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hosts its red carpet world premiere on Monday, February 6th, live from Los Angeles. Red carpet coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and will stream live on Marvel's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels, or at the livestream's landing page at Marvel.com/Quantumaniapremiere.

If watching on YouTube, subscribers can click "notify me" on the video below to receive a notification when the red carpet goes live from Hollywood on February 6th.

What Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?



In the new movie, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast



Along with Rudd and Lilly, who last appeared as Ant-Man and Wasp in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the Quantumania cast features the returns of Douglas and Pfeiffer as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut as He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki, plays his multiversal Variant: the time lord Kang the Conqueror. The cast includes David Dastmalchian (2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Veb of the Quantum Realm, Katy O'Brian (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Quaz, Corey Stoll (2015's Ant-Man) as M.O.D.O.K., and Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) as Lord Krylar.

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17th.