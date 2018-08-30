‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘Venom’ Among Fall 2018’s Most Anticipated Movies, According to Fandango

Now that the summer movie season has finally come to an end, it’s time for us to look at what the fall box office has to offer. Spoiler alert: Fall 2018 is loaded with potentially awesome movies that moviegoers can’t wait to see.

At the start of each movie season, Fandango hosts a survey to ask theater-goers what they’re most looking forward to. The survey asks about genre movies, performers, on-screen duos, and just about everything else people might want to see when the fall movie season arrives.

According to this year’s poll, Venom, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Bohemian Rhapsody, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and A Star Is Born are the most anticipated movies of the fall.

“Featuring a vibrant mix of exhilarating original stories and the return of hotly-anticipated franchises, this fall season will deliver movies for fans of every genre,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers are particularly excited about the long-awaited return to Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as a double-dose of movies driven by music, with A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody poised as prominent awards season contenders.”

You can check out the complete results of Fandango’s survey below!

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movies:

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

2. Bohemian Rhapsody (November 2)

3. Venom (October 5)

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

5. A Star is Born (October 5)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actresses:

1. Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

2. Cate Blanchett (The House with a Clock in Its Walls)

3. Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween)

4. Keira Knightley (Colette, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms)

5. Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actors:

1. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

2. Tom Hardy (Venom)

3. Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)

4. Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

5. Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movie Duos:

1. Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

2. Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish (Night School)

3. Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy (First Man)

4. Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor)

5. Jamie Lee Curtis & Nick Castle as Michael Myers (Halloween)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies:

1. Halloween (October 19)

2. The Predator (September 14)

3. The Nun (September 7)

4. Suspiria (November 2)

5. Overlord (November 9)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Family Movies:

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

2. Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

3. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (November 9)

4. The House with a Clock in Its Walls (September 21)

5. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 2)

