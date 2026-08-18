Bobby Moynihan Reveals Daughter’s Love for Horror Prepped Him for Minions & Monsters

Comedian Bobby Moynihan may have a familiar face and voice for those of us buying tickets to movies, but for his kids and their classmates, the former SNL star’s appearance in major animated movies this year, like Minions & Monsters, is apparently not that impressive. Speaking with Comicbook ahead of the film’s digital release, Moynihan revealed that despite voicing a giant monster in the new movie (and other animated films this year), it’s not something that his nine-year-old daughter is impressed by.

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“It’s kind of just normal; it’s just dad’s job right now,” Moynihan said. “I haven’t had to deal with any of that kind of really yet; I mean there’s been little stuff. If I drop my kids off at school, the other kids go ‘Hey, were you on Is It Cake?’ That’s oddly where I get it, or maybe sometimes King George (Hoppers), but it’s not on their radars yet.”

Moynihan went on to reveal that the team behind Minions & Monsters made it easy to step into the shoes of a giant sea-shell bra-wearing piranha monster, adding: “It was fun, I mean Pierre (Coffin, director) knows what he wants, and he’s so amazing at everything he does. I was just lucky enough to come in and do what he said, essentially. On this one also, Brian Lynch, one of the writers, everybody was helping me out a great deal, kind of like ‘This is what Howard is like. So you need to be like this.’ Because the amazing Phil Lamar had already recorded Howard.”

Moynihan’s character in Minions & Monsters fits the bill of the title, as Phillips is a giant piranha-monster that is an homage to H.P. Lovecraft. For Moynihan, familiarity with the iconic writer wasn’t why he signed on, but his daughter’s love for all things horror certainly helped.

“I was aware of it after going into it. My daughter is like super into horror, loves Chucky, hasn’t seen any of them, loves, like M3GAN. Anything haunted dolls, really enjoys….I definitely called my agents and was like is there any way I could get killed by M3GAN in a movie? My daughter would freak out. It didn’t happen. It didn’t happen, but I’m putting it out there.”

Minions & Monsters is now available on digital platforms and will be released on DVD, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray on September 8, 2026.