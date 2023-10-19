Anyone But You Trailer Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Released

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell get hot and heavy in the first trailer for their edgy comedy Anyone But You. The movie comes from director Will Gluck, who is behind other films like Easy A, Friends With Benefits, the Peter Rabbit movies, and more. This time Gluck finds himself behind the camera for Anyone But You, pairing Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) together for a familiar romantic trend of putting a couple together in an awkward scenario, and then sitting back to watch the sparks fly. It may appear that Sweeney's Bea and Powell's Ben don't like each other, but you couldn't tell by some of their steamy scenes.

The trailer for Anyone But You begins with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell staring each other down in a hallway before we're taken to the duo on a boat. Sweeney tells Powell, "Let's just tell everyone we're together," which leaves Powell confused. He's certain there's no way they can convince everyone at a destination wedding in Australia that they actually like each other. To back up that fact, we see quick scenes of the two trying to pass as a couple, with mixed results.

What is Anyone But You about?

The synopsis for Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reads, "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Anyone But You is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The co-stars found themselves in the tabloids as rumors sparked about their onscreen chemistry making its way offscreen, though right now that's all speculation and innuendo.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sweeney teased that she was "living [her] best life" while working on Anyone But You.

"It was such a blast!" Sweeney said of her time on the set of Anyone But You. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun."

"I've never laughed so much on a set before," she added. "I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it."

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths. The movie arrives in theaters on December 22nd.