April Is Going to Be a Bad Month for James Bond Fans

For James Bond fans, 2026 got off to a great start. After a free-streaming run on Pluto TV, all of the canonical Bond movies made their way to Netflix in January along with the non-canonical Never Say Never Again. It was a big win for subscribers, as the addition of the full franchise seemed a little like a surprise for the Amazon-owned MGM films. Unfortunately, now that we’re headed into spring, April is about to be a bad time for James Bond fans as all 26 Bond movies are departing on April 21st.

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You read that correctly, all of the James Bond movies, which arrived on Netflix in January, will be leaving the platform later in April. While that is bad news for Bond fans, the April 21st removal date does give fans a chance to binge the entire franchise once more before it’s removed. That’s just under a month to take in all 26 movies.

It’s Unclear Where James Bond Will Be Streaming Next

Image Courtesy of MGM

In case you need a full listing, here are all of the James Bond films that will depart Netflix in April:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

As for where to find the Bond movies after they leave Netflix, that’s a question we don’t yet have an answer for. Thus far, other streaming platforms have not yet announced the arrival of the films on their platforms. If we had to guess, however, Prime Video or even MGM+ might end up being their next destination. What we do know is that it isn’t a huge surprise that the films are leaving in April. Most licenses for movies and television shows to stream on Netflix run for around 3 months at a time. With the movies having arrived in January, that license is now up.

This is also, in general, good news for Bond to return in its entirety to Netflix in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see — and see what platform Bond takes on next.

All 26 James Bond movies depart Netflix on April 21st. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!