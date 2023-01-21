Jason Momoa Fans Are Wishing For A Lobo Announcement
Jason Momoa fans are hoping that he can play Lobo in an upcoming DC Films project. New studio head James Gunn and Peter Safran have teased some big announcements soon. Fans are getting antsy to know about the DC Comics film division's future after the departures of several big names. Somehow, the Aquaman actor is at the center of all of this. In the first post Gun had on Mastodon, he featured the Superman foil Lobo. Of course, this sent geek culture spiraling. Questions circle like, "Could this be a tease for a movie?" "Will he fight the Man of Steel?" People would love Momoa in the role, for obvious reasons. Check out some of the reaction online as rumors continue to bubble.
Here's what Momoa had to say about the incoming news from James Gunn. "Four years ago, I had the Jeep out front. Four years ago, I was screaming, wasn't I? Screaming when I left Warner Bros," Momoa shared on Instagram Stories. "Four years again. It's a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news, with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter, I love you. James, I love you. David... To the future, to the future."
he is totally Lobo https://t.co/W75z1H9UFJ— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 19, 2023
Do you think he will be Lobo? Let us know down in the comments!
It does make sense
prevnext
Said before and I'll say it again...Lobo is the role this man was born to play. https://t.co/q5cIcppk4l— Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #KangGang (@EmansReviews) January 20, 2023
We'll have to see
prevnext
Jason Momoa's Aquaman portrayal was good, but saying him playing Lobo is a downgrade is just a straight up lie pic.twitter.com/GyGh8wjoli— Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) January 20, 2023
Krypton love
prevnext
I thought the Lobo design in Krypton was pretty good even if the actor wasn’t as buff as Lobo is usually depicted pic.twitter.com/mkeQavPmmQ— cole ❄️ (@kingofnaboo) January 20, 2023
A good idea
prevnext
While I love the idea of Jason Momoa as Lobo, him being the main villian of a Superman movie doesnt work. Lobo is often an antihero and he and Superman have short fights. If he is in the movie there needs to be another villian. pic.twitter.com/UAYuKHvihz— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) January 20, 2023
Could totally be...
prevnext
Well hello #Lobo— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) January 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/VrQ6TQl0Fa
DCAU is amazing
prevnext
These kids don't know about the real Lobo https://t.co/SqD1f0IgWP pic.twitter.com/hRkm8IQw8g— Super Saiyan Rick Rosé (@BitterIntrovert) January 20, 2023
One take
prevnext
Seeing all these "comic fans" coming out of the wood work and acting like lobo is "a down grade for Momoa" and is a z lister is really pissing me off
Basically these people are pulling what fox did for years when it comes to Deadpool, underestimating and underplaying pic.twitter.com/yt0oBmJqtQ— holozler 🆖 (@holozler) January 20, 2023
A lot of people love the change
prev
Jason momoa going from Aquaman to Lobo is the biggest upgrade there can be https://t.co/vW3Rup5o06— gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) January 20, 2023