Jason Momoa Fans Are Wishing For A Lobo Announcement

Jason Momoa fans are hoping that he can play Lobo in an upcoming DC Films project. New studio head James Gunn and Peter Safran have teased some big announcements soon. Fans are getting antsy to know about the DC Comics film division's future after the departures of several big names. Somehow, the Aquaman actor is at the center of all of this. In the first post Gun had on Mastodon, he featured the Superman foil Lobo. Of course, this sent geek culture spiraling. Questions circle like, "Could this be a tease for a movie?" "Will he fight the Man of Steel?" People would love Momoa in the role, for obvious reasons. Check out some of the reaction online as rumors continue to bubble.

Here's what Momoa had to say about the incoming news from James Gunn. "Four years ago, I had the Jeep out front. Four years ago, I was screaming, wasn't I? Screaming when I left Warner Bros," Momoa shared on Instagram Stories. "Four years again. It's a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news, with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter, I love you. James, I love you. David... To the future, to the future."

he is totally Lobo https://t.co/W75z1H9UFJ — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 19, 2023

