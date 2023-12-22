Did Aquaman 2 Just Confirm the MCU Exists in the DCEU?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might have just confirmed that the MCU exists within the DCEU? In the new movie, Aquaman calls Orm Loki at one point when his brother is being particularly sarcastic. Now, some fans will probably take this nod toward their dynamic as another nod toward a godly duo in greek mythology. But, for an audience watching in the theater? They're immediately jumping to fellow muscled superhero actor Chris Hemsworth and his silver tongued on-screen sibling Tom Hiddleston. The MCU's version of Thor and Loki are an easily understandable pop-culture flashpoint in 2023, and it's easy to see why that cheeky joke was included.

But, the nods to the MCU duo do not stop there. Both Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson are clearly drawing from that same well of semi-friendly sibling antagonism that makes those Thor entries such a joy to watch. (Some reviewers have pointed out that Patrick Wilson is the secret MVP of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.) Having that slightly more sarcastic brother there to keep Momoa on his toes works really well in the sequel. Both characters are played well enough that you wish there was more for them to do. Oh well, maybe the sun will shine on them again in another universe…

Aquaman Needed Help From An Uncommon Source

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Putting Arthur and Orm together on this adventure was a big priority for James Wan. Speaking to Empire Magazine, the director explained how he wanted Aquaman and the Last Kingdom to be an "outright buddy comedy." When it's put that plainly, the goals and results aren't hard to miss. It's a testament to Wilson and Momoa that they carried off the performance of these two brothers so well. The sequel might be this massive adventure movie, and an inadvertent ending for the DCEU, but at its heart, the comedy takes a lot of the spotlight.

"From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy," Wan said. "I wanted to do Tango & Cash! ...Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man. It's not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny."

See Aquaman and Orm United

(Photo: DC)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman .

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Do you think that was meant to be an MCU Easter egg? Let us know down in the comments!