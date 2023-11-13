[Spoiler alert for the Loki finale, "Glorious Purpose."] "I assure you, brother... the Sun will shine on us again." Those are the last words that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) told his adopted brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) just before being killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. And so far, it's a promise that has remain unfulfilled — even after the Loki who lost the Battle of New York against the newly-assembled Avengers in 2012 escaped into a branched timeline in Avengers: Endgame. Loki lives on, but he's no longer the would-be conqueror of Earth: he's the God of Stories, and his domain is the entire Marvel multiverse.

That means that a Loki-Thor reunion is possible, according to Loki season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright.

"That would always be my hope, is that somewhere, somewhere down the line, somebody gets to tell that story because [Loki's] so different and because Thor is so different now, too," Wright told ComicBook. "I think that's what makes it interesting is, in my head — they're weirdly different, but I think there would just be a deep internal understanding between the two of them. And I think it could be just something really beautiful and cool."

The Loki finale ended with Loki ascending to the throne, fulfilling his glorious purpose with great sacrifice: Loki, and Loki alone, weaves together the branches of time to literally hold the multiverse together. And while Hiddleston suggested that the "Glorious Purpose" series finale of Loki brought his six-film, 12-episode, 14-year MCU journey "full circle," the story of the new God of Stories might not yet be over.

"It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye [to Loki]," Hiddleston told ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast. "I've written to [Marvel Studios producers] Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

All episodes of Marvel's Loki are now streaming on Disney+.