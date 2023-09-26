Matthew Vaughn's Argylle Trailer Teaser and Poster Released

The trailer teaser and poster for Matthew Vaughn's Argylle challenges viewers not to let the cat out of the bag. Literally.

Matthew Vaughn's Argylle trailer will be released tomorrow – but Vaughn and co. have certainly put a hair-raising spin on your typical teaser for a trailer release.

As you can see in the video below, Argylle's trailer teaser features Sam Rockwell literally defying the narrator's decree that once we know the secret of this mystery/spy-thriller, we are not to "let the cat out of the bag." The strange gesture of Rockwell taking an actual cat out of an actual bag turns (comedic? Horrific?) when he lets the poor kitty drop from his hands, in a slow-motion drop from a rooftop height. Bryce Dallas Howard's face conveys the collective feeling of the general cat-loving audience, as the poor feline starts its descent.

What does this all have to do with a movie about "the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (former Superman Henry Cavill) across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations"? Your guess is as good as ours...

In a promotional tweet, the official Argylle Twitter account promises to keep you updated on the film – if you want to follow:

You know what they say about curiosity and cats…



❤️ this tweet to satisfy your curiosity with exclusive updates from #ArgylleMovie. pic.twitter.com/ijsVrfotLB — Argylle (@argyllemovie) September 26, 2023

The stacked ensemble cast for Argylle includes Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Elemental), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs, and David Reid serve as producers, with Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Claudia Vaughn executive producing. Fuchs also wrote the script for the film with Elly Conway.

Apple Original Films has announced that Argylle will be released exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream worldwide. Apple will partner with Universal Pictures for the exclusive theatrical release.

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Matthew Vaughn told THR in 2021 about the potential release plans for Argylle. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."

(Photo: Apple Original Films / Universal Pictures)

Matthew Vaughn has released a wide range of movies of the years, from cult-hit genre pictures (Layer Cake, Kick-Ass), to major studio blockbusters (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class). It will be interesting to see how Argylle plays (literally) with its hybrid release strategy.

Argylle will be released in theaters on February 2, 2024.