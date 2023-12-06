Argylle Movie Gets Surprising Rating

Matthew Vaughn's new movie Argylle has received it's rating and it's a surprising one. The film, which is set to open in theaters in February has received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association's Film Ratings bureau for "strong violence and action and some strong language." It's Vaughn's first PG-13 film since 2011's X-Men: First Class. Argylle stars former Superman Henry Cavill as a super-spy, named Argylle, and follows him on his "globe-trotting adventures … across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations." An Apple Original Film, the film is set to open in theaters on February 2, 2024 before streaming worldwide.

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Matthew Vaughn told THR in 2021, when the deal was struck. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."

What Stars In Argylle?

In addition to Cavill, Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Elemental), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs, and David Reid serve as producers, with Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Claudia Vaughn executive producing. Fuchs also wrote the script for the film with Elly Conway.

Vaughn Had To Fire A Cat On The First Day of Filming Argylle

"We had a cat on the first day of filming and I fired the cat because he was very expensive and a pain in the ass," Vaughn revealed. "Then I went home and went into my daughter's bedroom and said, 'I'm gonna borrow your cat.' I didn't quite think it through that I'd have to drive to work with the cat, every day. And on this film, I'm now a director and a cat handler, and I don't like cats to be very clear, I'm a dog person, but I'm now a cat person as well, so. They say don't work with kids, don't work with animals, if they're your own kid or animal, might be the way to do it."

Apple Original Films has announced that Argylle will be released exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream worldwide. Apple will partner with Universal Pictures for the exclusive theatrical release.