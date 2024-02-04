Argylle Director Addresses Possible Crossover With Kingsman Franchise

Argylle and Kingsman could crossover despite being from different studios.

Matthew Vaugh's latest film, Argylle, is now playing in theaters. The movie hasn't been met with positive reviews and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 35% critics score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie 2 out of 5 stars and called it "uninspired" and "overlong." The film is also off to a slow start at the box office, which means this may be the last time we see this cast of characters together on the big screen. This might disappoint some fans of Vaughn considering Argylle had a nod to his Kingsmen franchise, and people were hoping there might be a crossover down the line. During a recent interview with Uproxx, Vaughn was asked about the connection and if a crossover was even possible considering Kingsman: The Secret Service was a Fox movie while Argylle is a Universal release.

"Well, the good news is deep down, Mark Millar owns both Kingsman and Argyle," Vaughn explained. "We can do whatever we want with it. And all I'd say is when you're a super spy who only dresses in Nero suits, there's only one tailor shop he'll go to get them made."

What Is Argylle About?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

