Staggering Army of the Dead Viewer Numbers Released by Netflix

It looks like Netflix and Zack Snyder have a pretty massive hit on their hands. Everyone expected Army of the Dead to be popular when it arrived on Netflix last week, given the hype surrounding Snyder after his cut of Justice League debuted on HBO Max and the all-star cast leading his return to zombie movies. However, the overall success of Army of the Dead is enough to surprise even its biggest believers. On Friday morning, one week after its release, Netflix announced that Army of the Dead has been watched by 72 million households around the world.

Army of the Dead has been the most popular Netflix title around the globe over the past week, and the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest titles ever released by the streaming service. Netflix made the viewership announcement on Twitter. Take a look!

72 million households are betting on dead. ARMY OF THE DEAD has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix’s most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/85foTPFAny — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 28, 2021

"72 million households are betting on dead," reads the tweet from the Netflix Film account. "Army of the Dead has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix's most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks."

Soon after Netflix shared the news, Snyder hopped on Twitter to offer his gratitude to all of the fans that have been watching the movie over the last week.

"Thank you for the amazing support," the director wrote in the tweet.

Netflix has already announced an Army of the Dead prequel TV series and movie that will come out sometime in the future, but these numbers indicate that we'll probably see a sequel at some point as well. Snyder planted seeds for a follow-up at the end of Army of the Dead, and he has made it clear that he wants to continue the story.

"Look, if there was ever a desire for more Army of the Dead, Shay and I know exactly where the story goes. So, yeah, we're ready," Snyder told ET in a recent interview.

The Army of the Dead franchise is just getting started over at Netflix, and it certainly kicked things off with a bang.

